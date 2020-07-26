CHURCH HILL - Rev. Kenneth L. Christian, 74, passed away on July 24, 2020 in Church Hill, TN
Visitation will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Kingsport on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker and Rodney Bishop officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service should meet at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill at 10:00 AM. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Mt. Olive Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to all of the medical staff and healthcare professionals at Ballad Health, NHC of Kingsport, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Christian family.