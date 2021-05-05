ROGERSVILLE — After months of discussion and debate, it took two votes Monday evening for the Hawkins County Commission to approve retired Marine Col. Michael Manning as the new veterans services officer.
Originally there were three candidates, but on Monday Commissioner Larry Clonce withdrew his nomination for retired Staff Sgt. Jason Mooneyham, who has accepted another position.
That left Manning, who was nominated by Commissioner Charles Housewright, and Darren Adams, who was nominated by Commissioner Mark DeWitte. Following an initial vote that was tied 10-10, Commissioner Hannah Winegar changed her vote and Manning was elected 11-9.
The veterans services officer ensures that veterans receive all the benefits to which they are entitled and assists them with completing paperwork and navigating governmental bureaucracy.
During his 12 years in that position, former Veterans Services Officer Danny Breeding, who retired last year, was responsible for bringing millions of dollars into Hawkins County.
Col. Michael Manning
Manning told the commission Monday that he is the best and most qualified candidate for that position.
“I will fight for veterans tirelessly,” Manning said. “I've done it for 36 years of my life. Not just those in uniform. Not just Marines. Sailors, airmen, Coast Guard and soldiers. I've helped their families. I understand what it means to deploy to combat and come back with your own problems and have to seek help.”
Manning noted that three Marines he commanded have taken their own lives in the past three weeks. Of the battalion he commanded in Afghanistan, he had 15 killed, 168 wounded, and more than 40 others have taken their own lives since that deployment.
“I've talked to those wives, mothers, and children and reached out to help them,” Manning said. “This is the same thing I will do, if you so deem it, in this office across the hallway.”
Manning, who was raised in Northern Virginia, also asked commissioners to vote based on who is most qualified, not on who was born and raised in Hawkins County.
Army veteran Darren Adams
Adams applauded Manning's career and said he had nothing bad to say about him.
“I've lived here all my life, and these veterans know me,” Adams said. “I know where they live. I don't have to Google Maps anything. I know Beech Creek every nook and cranny. I know Bear Hollow. I grew up with a lot of these boys. I know their families. They come from rough-cut families, some of them, and some of them don't. Some of them wanted to rise above what they came from, and I admire that.”
Adams noted that he was humbled by the number of people in attendance Monday who came to support him. He said neither he nor Manning will be prepared to do the job until they receive the training, which he looked forward to.
“I'm looking forward to working with the businesses around here,” Adams said. “I'm looking to work with health providers and especially mental health providers for a lot things these soldiers and veterans are going through to help their families and prevent anything negative from impacting this community or these veterans families or loved ones.”
"He knows my experience"
Several veterans spoke from the audience prior to the vote with seven expressing support for Adams, three for Manning, and one who asked the commission to vote for the most qualified person.
Commissioner Valarie Goins read a letter form Breeding stating he was unable to attend the meeting due to a prior obligation, but he wanted to express his support for Manning.
Commissioner Jason Roach, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004-05, said Hawkins County was blessed to have two highly qualified candidates.
“Your next group of veterans are going to be coming up in high-need situations in the next few years — are going to be your Operation Iraqi Freedom, Afghanistan veterans,” Roach said. “Col. Manning has served numerous tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, in addition to Somalia and other places. He knows what it's like. He knows my experience — what it's like to go outside the front gate and not have a front line. You're just out in combat.”
Roach added, “I will say that I believe Col. Manning is the man for the job. He's well-qualified. He has the experience that I believe we need here.”