ROGERSVILLE — Multiple rescue agencies were searching for a missing 4-year-old Tuesday night in the Ben Hill Road area of the Beech Creek community in south central Hawkins County.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said emergency crews are searching in the upper part of the Beech Creek Community in Hawkins County for missing 4-year-old Summer Wells.
The child is 4' tall with blonde Hair, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.
She was last seen around 7 p.m. leaving her residence on foot on Ben Hill Road off of Beech Creek Road.
Anyone who may make contact with Summer please contact 911.
A Command Post has been established by Hawkins County E-911 and Hawkins County Rescue Squad at the intersection of Beech Creek Road and Blairs Gap Road.
Lawson said the public is advised to avoid this area if at all possible.
Among the agencies participating in the search are Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County County Rescue, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County E-911, Hawkins County Sheriffs Office, Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Heart Air Rescue.
