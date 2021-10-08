MOUNTAIN CITY — Scotty Campbell works hard to stay in touch with his constituents in the 3rd District of the Tennessee House of Representatives. That is how he started hearing complaints coming from correctional officers who work at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City. “I have heard many complaints over the past approximately six weeks,” Campbell said.
Some of the people who were complaining to him were not just his constituents. Campbell said some complaints “were from people I’ve known for over 20 years and trust.”
In response to these complaints, Campbell decided to set up a public meeting in Mountain City on Sept. 30. He called current and former employees of the state prison to attend and to discuss the problems they said they had seen at the facility.
“The meeting made it clear that Northeast Correctional Complex is way worse than I had heard,” Campbell said. He was especially concerned with what the workers were telling him was their primary concern: leadership at the prison.
“Overwhelmingly, the staff feels unsafe,” Campbell said.
“They said they were working 80 hours a week, there was no sign of it improving,” Campbell said.
“No one should have to work 80 hours a week and many are. That is too exhausting, that is too demanding, that is unrealistic. And frankly, there seems to be no relief in sight. Many current employees said they would not recommend anyone apply there.”
In addition, he said some employees are not getting eight hours between shifts.
He said employees told him “they are not notified of when they are getting off work until their relief walks in." He said some employees have worked 24 hours without sleep. He said he understands that one exhausted employee fell asleep on the way to work recently.
Campbell said the employees at the meeting asked the warden to lock the prison down in order to give the prison staff a break of a week or two.
Campbell said the warden and his staff did not inform him that they were going to attend the meeting, so Campbell asked them to step outside. He said the assistant commissioner assured the employees there would be no repercussions for speaking the truth at the meeting.
“Some critical posts are functioning with no staff or half staff,” Campbell said.
“The prison clearly has a leadership issue,” Campbell said.
"The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department have enough corrections staff. Why is it a problem at Northeast? I will continue to work to find ways to get the staff relief. I will continue to find ways to make the staff and inmates safer. There are too many situations where weapons are in this prison. Many made in house. I have notified the governor’s office."
Campbell said he has also spoken to the top staff at the Department of Corrections, including Commissioner Tony Parker.
Robert Reburn, East Tennessee public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, said, “We appreciate Representative Campbell sharing his concerns and the information he has received from employees of Northeast Correctional Complex."
Reburn presented personnel data for the department that showed a severe shortage of employees. For the correctional officer 1 and 2 level, the data showed that on Oct. 1, the statewide shortage was 1,050 vacancies, or 43.1%. The overall security series — captain, lieutenant, sergeant, corporal, clerical officer — had 1,180 vacancies, or 34.4% for correctional officers and 30.2% for security series.
Reburn said the department “is committed to bolstering its workforce through aggressive recruitment efforts, including the continuation of sign-on bonuses for newly hired correctional officers and the creation and implementation of part-time positions. We also want to note, with pride, how employees from throughout the department have stepped up to assist within our facilities.”
Although Reburn did not mention it, the department is also using large billboards to inform the public that the prisons are hiring corrections officers.
“There is no question these are challenging times for all law enforcement entities nationwide due to workforce shortages. Tennessee, sadly, is not immune. We have no doubt that our staff and Northeast Correctional Complex are tired as they experience challenges similar to other institutions across the state and nation. Again, the department appreciates Representative Campbell’s concerns and encourages him to join in our efforts to develop solutions to the challenges we face statewide.”