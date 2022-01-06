JOHNSON CITY — Human remains found in a remote wooded area of Dry Creek in Washington County have been identified as those of an Asheville woman camping in the area, according to a press release from Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton.
Brandy Shore, 41, was identified through DNA comparison to that of her relatives, the press release stated.
The remains were found around 2:30 p.m. on July 9, 2020, by someone four-wheeling in a Jeep along a gravel ATV road, officials at the time said.
Dry Creek Road is in southeastern Washington County between Cherokee Road and Tennessee Highway 107. The Jeep driver saw what looked like a human skull. He apparently took a closer look and realized it was a human skull and called 911.
Sheriff’s deputies responded and searched the area, where they located more remains, officials said at the time.
According to Sexton, no foul play is suspected at this time. Investigators believe Shore was camping in the area where her remains were found.