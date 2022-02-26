Reinhardt overcame a strong start by Milligan to take a 72-57 victory in the Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s tournament championship game Saturday at MeadowView Convention Center.
Milligan opened the game with the first eight points, but Reinhardt battled back to tie at 22-all. By the time it was over, it was a 22-1 run and the Lady Eagles took a 37-26 lead into the break.
Reinhardt led by double digits most of the second half with an emphasis on limiting touches by Milligan stars Jaycie Jenkins and Halie Padgett.
The Lady Eagles (20-13) went from the tournament’s No. 5 seed to champion after knocking off No. 1 and previously undefeated Bryan and No. 2 Milligan on consecutive days. Tournament MVP Abi Haynes had 29 points in the championship contest after posting 31 in the semifinal.
“This team has been legit all along. We got shut down in January and finally got a break,” Reinhardt coach Toby Wagoner said. “We played five games in seven days, then came to the tournament. They’re tough kids. They came out and hit us, but we handled the adversity and came through it.”
Reinhardt earned an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament, while the Lady Buffs (25-8) will find out their fate when selections are announced Thursday.
Jenkins led Milligan with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Padgett had 11 points and seven boards. Lauren Longmire scored 13 points and Kayla Romines finished with 11.
“The ball quit falling for us in the second quarter, and that was the separation until the end of the game,” Milligan coach Kylie Russell Greer said. “Usually we’re unfazed by a 10-point deficit and we’re a good second-half team. But, I’m so impressed by Reinhardt. They have a great roster.
“Everybody in the conference has been waiting for them to turn it up. They brought it at the right time.”
Other leaders for Reinhardt were Ashley Woodroffe with 13 points and Catherine Shope with 12.
MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Union 84, Montreat 79
Tournament MVP Markelle Turner torched the nets for 36 points to lead the Bulldogs (25-8) to their ninth straight tournament championship dating back to 2013 and their 28th straight AAC tournament win.
“This is incredible, nine in a row both regular season and tournament,” said Union coach Kevin Burton, who led the Bulldogs to the NAIA national championship in 2017. “Our first couple of teams did a great job of laying a foundation and everyone has filled their place since then. I’m so proud of these guys and the teams before them.”
It wasn’t an easy road as the Bulldogs had to survive with a buzzer beater in overtime against Point in the quarterfinal round and won 64-61 over Truett McConnell in the semifinals. They trailed 44-43 at the break and were down by five with 13:30 left.
“We had to win a couple of one-possession games. If you look over the past few years of our schedule, it’s to prepare us for situations like this,” Burton said. “We’re used to this scenario. We don’t succeed all the time, but when you’re in those, you learn from them. We endured all the plays that didn’t go so well.”
Reserve Jordan Pumphrey scored 11 points, while Andre Silva and Teddy Fifer each finished with 10 for Union.
Noah Dunn netted 31 points to lead the Cavaliers (21-9). Jaja Davis coupled 18 points with 12 rebounds and Tyler Rodrigue finished with 11 points.