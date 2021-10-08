The Regional COVID-19 Information Line, operated by the Northeast Regional Health Office, has closed.
Beginning Monday, those with COVID-19 questions or concerns can call their local health department for assistance. Health departments within the public health region include Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
There are no changes for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing by the local health departments. Residents can call the health department in the county in which they live Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
County health departments
Carter:
- 403 East G St., Elizabethton; (423) 543-2521
Greene:
- 810 W. Church St., Greeneville; (423) 798-1749
Hancock:
- 178 Willow St. Sneedville; (423) 733-2228
Hawkins:
- 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill; (423) 357-5341
Hawkins:
- 201 Park Blvd.Rogersville; (423) 272-7641
Johnson:
- 715 W. Main St., Mountain City; (423) 727-9731
Unicoi:
- 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin; (423) 743-9103
- Washington: 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City,(423) 975-2200