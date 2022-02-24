After a season full of trying to establish who is the best in each district, Northeast Tennessee teams spread their wings and try to determine how far they can fly.
Region basketball tournaments arrive in full force Friday and Saturday.
The girls play Friday at the home sites of the highest district finisher. The boys do likewise Saturday.
Action moves to central sites Monday with the girls semifinals while the boys play Tuesday. Girls championships are Wednesday while boys title games are Thursday.
The top two finishers in the region earn a spot in the sectional round.
Here’s a look at each of the eight local region tournaments along with the location for the semifinals and finals. The pecking order in each group is based on the likelihood of reaching the finals, based on bracket position.
BOYS
1-4A at Jefferson County
There doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut favorite after Dobyns-Bennett’s district-final loss to Science Hill. That put the Indians on the same side of the bracket with Morristown East, a potential semifinal that still looks like a 50-50 battle as the teams went into overtime in their previous meeting in December.
Science Hill will enter as the slightest of favorites, but — barring an upset — the championship road still goes through Morristown East or D-B.
Over the last 15 years, Science Hill or D-B has won the last 14 championships with the Hilltoppers capturing 10.
Pecking order
Science Hill, D-B, Morristown East, Sevier County, Daniel Boone, West Ridge, Jefferson County, Morristown West.
The last time they won Region 1-AAA
D-B (2021)
Science Hill (2020)
Sevier County (2019)
Morristown West (1986)
Daniel Boone, Morristown East, West Ridge and Jefferson County have not won a 1-AAA title. Boone won Region 1-AA titles from 1997-99.
1-3A at Greeneville
Let’s put Greeneville’s 24-6 record into the proper perspective. Two of the six losses came before the football players were ready, including Mr. Basketball finalist Ja’Kobi Gillespie.
Three of the setbacks came against teams (D-B, Bearden, Farragut) with specific designs on reaching the Class 4A state tournament. The other loss was to Berkmar, Georgia, in the Arby’s Classic. Berkmar is 23-4 and two wins away from the Class 7A state final four.
So yes, the defending state champion Greene Devils, and three-time defending region champions, are heavily favored on their home court.
Unicoi County takes on a new role, going from underdog to the hunted.
Pecking order
Greeneville, Unicoi County, Grainger, Volunteer, Elizabethton, Cocke County, Sullivan East, Claiborne
Recent titles
Greeneville (2021, 2020, 2019, 2014)
Grainger (2018)
Sullivan East (2017, 2013, 2012, 2010)
Elizabethton (2016, 2015)
Unicoi County (2011, 2008)
1-2A at Gatlinburg-Pittman
With this tournament on Pittman’s floor and what appears to be a fairly balanced grouping, the Highlanders get the nod as the favorite.
They didn’t play as tough a schedule as Alcoa, but the Tornadoes (14-17) lost a bunch of those difficult games.
Chuckey-Doak is the top entrant from District 1, and since these teams don’t have a lot of region history against each other, the Black Knights probably have as good a chance as anybody.
Pecking order
Gatlinburg-Pittman, Chuckey-Doak, Alcoa, South Greene, Johnson County, Union County, Pigeon Forge, West Greene
Recent titles
Alcoa (2020)
Union County (2009)
Pigeon Forge (2007, 2006, 2004)
1-1A at Walters State in Morristown
It’s going to be hard for District 2 to keep Hampton and North Greene from reaching the title game.
Jellico has won nine games in a row, but doesn’t have an overpowering resume against District 1 teams. Hancock is a 20-win team, but lost twice to North Greene.
Pecking order
Hampton, North Greene, University High, Jellico, Hancock County, Unaka, Washburn, Cosby
Recent titles
Hampton (2020, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2011)
University High (2019, 2008, 2007)
North Greene (2021, 2018)
GIRLS
1-4A
It was a mixed bag of results for these two districts, so the region event is a bit of an unknown.
Defending champion Sevier County has a good overall record at 23-6 and carries a tenuous role of favorite.
Science Hill is just 2-3 this season against possible semifinal opponents D-B and Jefferson County.
Pecking order
Sevier County, Science Hill, David Crockett, D-B, Jefferson County, Morristown West, West Ridge, Morristown East
Recent titles
Sevier County (2021)
Science Hill (2020, 2019, 2013, 2012, 2011)
Morristown West (2017, 2016, 2014, 2010, 2009, 2006)
Jefferson County (2015, 2002)
1-3A
Greeneville was actually the No. 3 seed in the district tournament but put everything together and erased a pair of regular-season losses to Grainger in the finals.
It’s a close call between the Lady Greene Devils and District 1 champ Elizabethton for the role of favorite, but home-court advantage gives the slight nod to Greeneville.
Grainger is still a threat, despite coming off the end of its 15-game winning streak.
Pecking order
Greeneville, Elizabethton, Grainger, Cocke County, Sullivan East, Volunteer, Cherokee, Unicoi County
Recent titles
Grainger (2021, 2017)
Elizabethton (2020, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2005, 2004)
Greeneville (2018, 2008*, 2007*, 2005*, 2004*)
Unicoi County (2003, 2002)
* Class AAA
1-2A
Gatlinburg-Pittman played a tough schedule and brings the best record into this tournament. Throw in home-court advantage and it’s a clear-cut favorite role.
Pecking order
Gatlinburg-Pittman, South Greene, Alcoa, Happy Valley, West Greene, Cumberland Gap, Pigeon Forge, Chuckey-Doak
Recent titles
South Greene (2019, 2017*, 2016*, 2015*, 2010)
Gatlinburg-Pittman (2018, 2017, 2013)
Chuckey-Doak (2012)
Pigeon Forge (2011, 2006)
* Class A
1-1A
District 1 teams should fare well in this tournament, as only one of the District 2 squads enters with a record above the .500 mark.
North Greene hasn’t lost to a Class A team since Nov. 20 and is a rock-solid favorite.
Pecking order
North Greene, Cloudland, Unaka, Cosby, Hampton, Washburn, Hancock County, Jellico.
Recent titles
North Greene (2021, 2020, 2011, 2010)
Cosby (2019)
Unaka (2018, 2004)
Cloudland (2014, 2013, 2012, 2008, 2007, 2005, 2003, 2002)
Hampton (2009, 2006)