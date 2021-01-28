Northeast Tennessee's eight counties reported the fewest new COVID-19 infections in nearly three months on Thursday, with active infections and the region's seven-day positive test rate also at a three-month lows.
The 76 new reported infections across the region were the fewest since the 23 reported on Nov. 1, though that was only a partial count released amid upgrades to the state's reporting system. Not counting days with only partial counts, it was the region's lowest new case count since Oct. 3.
Northeast Tennessee's seven-day average for new cases was at its lowest point since Oct. 9.
Active cases have also fallen sharply in recent weeks, with only 1,796 active cases reported as of Thursday — down 65% from its January peak of 5,260, reported less than three weeks ago. Sullivan County was the only county with more than 500 active cases, with Washington County next with 442. Carter (181), Greene (275) and Hawkins (233) each had more than 100 active cases.
The region's positive test rate continued to decline despite a continued drop-off in testing, with the region's seven-day positivity rate sitting just above 10% on Thursday. The goal for test positivity is 5%. Thursday's daily positivity rate was 8.96%, the third time in the past week that number has been below 10%.
Seven-day death toll in Ballad service area reaches record high
Ballad Health on Thursday reported a seven-day death toll of 154 across its 21-county service area, a new high that topped the previous record of 138.
"The 7-day death total of 154 for the region is the highest yet, breaking the record from the previous day of 138," Ballad said in a tweet. "Fortunately, our other numbers have declined. We ask you to continue to do your part to reduce the rates of COVID-19."
Ballad also reported a slight uptick in hospitalizations, which rose by three, just the fifth time the hospital system has seen a rise in inpatients since it peaked at 361 on Jan. 5. As of Thursday, Ballad had 160 (+3) people hospitalized with the virus in its hospitals, of which 30 (+1) were in intensive care. There were 18 (-3) people on ventilators, the lowest number reported since Nov. 7.
State expands access to COVID-19 vaccination in several area counties
As part of a statewide push to increase access to vaccines in rural and underserved areas, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it will add more than 100 new vaccination sites across the state, including six in Northeast Tennessee.
Northeast Tennessee locations receiving the vaccine are Burgie Drug Store in Elizabethton, Corley's Pharmacy Solutions, Greene County Drug Store and Ferry Pharmacy Inc. in Greeneville, Roller Pharmacy in Erwin and the Unicoi Walmart store.
“We’re eager to launch these partnerships to help bring the vital resource of COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans in communities most vulnerable to serious and lasting social and economic challenges due to the pandemic,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a statement.
“These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance,” Piercey continued. “We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”
The new sites will be added in 24 federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics and community health centers, 64 local pharmacies and 20 chain pharmacies in 51 counties. The sites will follow the state's vaccination plan, and vaccinations will be given at no charge.