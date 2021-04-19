Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate fell to its lowest point in weeks on Monday, with 26 new cases the fewest reported in the region since March 8.
As of Monday, the region’s seven-day new case rate was 118.2, its lowest rate since April 6. The region’s rate hit a monthly high of 139 on April 14.
The drop in new cases also led to a decline in active cases, which fell to 1,597 — down from Friday’s high of 1,662.
Earlier on Monday, the state said the day’s report would include a rush of data from a statewide provider clearing a backlog of information, but Northeast Tennessee did not seem to show much impact as a result. The Tennessee Department of Health said in a release that the backlog totaled about 3,200 positive test results and dated back to January. Only about 1,020 of those tests were conducted in the past seven days, the department said.
According to data from the TDH, most of the backlog cases were added in Blount, Davidson, Knox, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties. Tennessee added 4,181 new cases on Saturday as a result of the backlog, though the real number is likely between 1,000-2,000.
Ballad’s COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest point since January
Ballad Health on Monday reported 129 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, its highest inpatient census since Jan. 29 — an 80-day span. The number of patients on ventilators rose to 19, the most reported since Jan. 27. The number of patients in intensive care was at its highest point in two weeks, as well.
Monday’s rise in overall hospitalizations and critical care patients continued a trend that began in mid-March, with hospitalizations up 92.5% since March 15. During a press conference last week, Ballad’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton warned that the system can’t handle another surge in hospitalizations.
“Simply put, we really cannot take another surge like we’ve seen in the past,” he said. “Our health system was really strained before, and we’re very concerned that we cannot sustain another strain.”
In-house modeling from Ballad projects hospitalizations could reach 150, which would be the most reported in the region since Jan. 28 (160).
NERHO hosting multiple walk-in vaccination events this week
The Northeast Regional Health Office is hosting multiple walk-in vaccination events this week.
Tuesday:
- Greene Valley Development Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- Phipps Bend Industrial Park, Surgoinsville, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- Unicoi County High School, 700 S. Mohawk Drive, Erwin, 9 a.m. to noon and 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
Wednesday:
- Hancock County Health Department, 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 7-9 a.m. (Moderna)
Thursday:
- Greene Valley Development Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, noon to 6:30 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- Johnson County Health Department, 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 9-11 a.m. (Moderna)
- Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
Friday:
- Phipps Bend Industrial Park, Surgoinsville, 7-9 a.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer-BioNTech)