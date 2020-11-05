KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s consistency over the course of the season trumped the up-and-down performances of its rivals to win a second straight Big East football championship.
The Indians (8-2), ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Class 6A poll, now look to follow up that regular-season title with a opening-round playoff victory over Cleveland (5-5).
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
D-B coach Joey Christian talked about what the back-to-back titles meant to the senior class.
“It’s a great honor for these seniors and they deserve it,” Christian said. “The 30 seniors we’ve got, so many of them played last year whether it was a special teams role or however we leaned on them. All of them have their own individual stories to tell with overcoming injuries, the COVID-19 shutdown and all.
“It says so much about this group of kids. It’s not a bunch of kids who are going on to play Division I football. It’s a group of kids who want to play for each other, and that’s what high school football is all about.”
CLEVELAND OFFENSE VS. D-B DEFENSE
For the second week in a row, the Indians will face a two-pronged attack at quarterback. Senior Gage Kinsley started the season as the signal-caller, throwing for 1,150 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Since then, sophomore Drew Lambert has taken over, hitting 54 of 84 passes for 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Regardless of who’s behind center, it’s a major task to cover the Blue Raiders’ star receiver Destun Thomas, who has 38 catches for 1,014 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2 junior certainly has the attention of the D-B coaching staff.
“He’s a spectacular receiver. I had a coach tell me he’s probably the second-best receiver in Region 2 and that’s saying something with the Bradley Central and Maryville kids,” Christian said. “His dad is from Kingsport, so he has some Kingsport ties. We haven’t played against somebody who is that big of a threat all year.”
Cleveland has other receiving threats with 6-foot-4 Kley McGowan with 33 receptions for 465 yards and five touchdowns and H-back Tate O’Bryan with 25 catches for 345 yards.
It’s a concern as D-B looks to shore up its pass defense. Twelve of the 15 touchdowns scored against the Indians this season have come through the air.
However, the Indians have gotten pressure on the quarterback with 17 hurries by Jackson Martin and 12 by Blake Collier. Defensive end Levi Evans has five pass breakups and safety Trent Cody has three interceptions.
The Blue Raiders have featured a running attack by committee. Tetoe Boyd is the leading rusher with 394 yards, followed by Brian Beard with 312 and Markel McKinney with 262.
It’s hard for teams to get much going on the ground against the Indians. Alcoa, the five-time defending state champion in Class 3A, was held in check with 133 rushing yards and no touchdowns in the regular-season finale.
Nate Whitley leads the Tribe defense with 69 tackles (11 against Alcoa). He is followed by Martin with 59, Isaac Ratliff with 49, Evans with 39 and Chase Jenkins with 35. Often overlooked is the job of defensive tackle Fonzo Booker keeping things clogged up for his teammates to make plays.
D-B OFFENSE VS. CLEVELAND DEFENSE
The Indians' ground-control offense led by the “Thunder and Lightning” attack of Phillip Armitage and Tylar Tesnear appears custom-made to go against a Cleveland defense which has given up an average of 205 rushing yards per game.
Tesnear has 1,206 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns including 105 yards against Alcoa. He has also proven to be a reliable receiver out of the backfield, catching 12 of 13 passes. Armitage has accounted for 421 rushing yards after getting a late start due to an injury.
They run behind the senior-laden offensive line of Caleb Burleson, Aiden Neale, Ethan Murray, Zack Ferguson and Caden McNabb nicknamed the “Beef Boys.” Tight ends Martin, Whitley and Gage Hensley have also played a big part in the blocking schemes.
Success on the ground could give quarterback Zane Whitson some chances to open it up through the air. The senior quarterback has connected on 83 of 145 passes for 1,404 yards with a dozen touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Wide receiver Braden Marshall at 6-foot-4 has given him a big target with 25 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns. On Friday, Whitson gets back the reliable Hayden Sherer after a two-week absence.
For the season, Sherer has 13 catches for 272 yards. Beyond his stats, he also brings a competitive fire to the team.
“He would have been a big difference for us the last two weeks,” Christian said. “Would it have been enough of a difference for us to win? I can’t say that, but he’s a kid who competes so hard. He had a little bit of a knee injury going into the Morristown West game, and I pulled him out of practice on a Tuesday.
“He was mad and he blew up a little bit. I went over and asked him, ‘What are you so upset about? We don’t play until Friday.’ He was like, ‘It ticks me off if I’m not in there. I don’t like being over here.’ That’s just the competitive spirit he has.”
There are some fierce competitors for Cleveland as well. Christian pointed to Boyd, an inside linebacker in the 3-4 defense. He has been described as the most physical player in all of Region 2 by an opposing coach.
Safety Jonathan Heralus has a nose for the football with a team-leading 72 tackles (49 solo), followed by nose guard Ben Gray with 62 tackles (43 solo). Other leading tacklers are O’Bryan with 61, Lamar Anders with 59 and De’Swaun Boyd with 57 tackles.
NOTES
It will be the first matchup of the programs, with Cleveland the 121st team that D-B has played for the first time. The Indians have an 88-28-4 record in such games, while Coach Christian is 7-7 in first-time matchups.