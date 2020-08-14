Rebecca Light Aug 14, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FALL BRANCH - Rebecca Light 60, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Downtown Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebecca Light Carter-trent Funeral Home-downtown Kingsport Fall Branch Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Trending Now Hawkins deputies bust suspected mobile Fentanyl lab near Phipps Bend COVID-19 case confirmed at Adams Elementary Rogersville Heritage Days currently 'still a go' Santa Train spirit of giving still coming, with modifications Kingsport, Hawkins County schools report new COVID-19 cases Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.