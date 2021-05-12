JOHNSON CITY — The man charged in a rape on the East Tennessee State University campus had his case delayed again because COVID has kept his attorney from watching an evidentiary video with him.
David Franklin Creech, 42, appeared before Judge Lisa Rice on Wednesday with his attorney, Brad Sproles.
Sproles told the judge there was a plea agreement in the case, but he still needed to find a way to watch a video that’s in evidence with his client. Due to COVID-19, attorneys' visitations with their clients have been hampered.
Creech was charged by ETSU police after the February 2019 incident with aggravated rape, attempted aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal exposure to the hepatitis C virus.
The female victim in the case told ETSU’s Public Safety department she had been walking near the campus powerhouse around 4 a.m. on Feb. 24 when she was attacked by a man with a knife. The man ran toward West State of Franklin Road.
She described the attacker as white, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, skinny and having blondish/brown shaggy hair. She also described him as having a pointy, big nose and a pointy chin. The man was wearing blue jeans, brown work boots and a dark jacket.
Initially, another man who was found walking in the vicinity was charged with the crimes, but investigators later focused on Creech as the primary suspect.
Rice reset Creech’s case for July 6.