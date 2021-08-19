NORTON — Optimism is high at J.I. Burton, although the program’s numbers are low.
“Numbers are down a little bit,” coach Jacob Caudill said of his squad, which fielded 28 on its roster at media day.
Caudill expected to have about six more players in preseason camp, but they were no-shows for a variety of reasons.
“I’ll take the 28 that we’ve got in there any day because they came out here and changed their attitude,” Caudill said. “The culture is changing. Not one single person has complained about practice, the heat, the rain.
“So I’ll take these guys and go to war every Friday night with them.”
Though the numbers may not be what they could have been, the Raiders nevertheless have a bunch of talented players from last season’s squad that advanced to the Region 1D championship game before seeing its season abruptly halted by a coronavirus-related quarantine.
All-state running back and kick returner Esau Teasley, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior, and 6-1, 175-pound senior quarterback Jaymen Buchanan are key players back.
Both tackles — Caleb McCurdy, a 5-10, 305-pound senior, and Daunte Keys, a 6-1, 265-pound junior — also return.
Junior Ethan Hawk (6-0, 190) is back at wide receiver, along with senior Trey Keys (5-11, 190), who missed last season because of a broken hand.
Xadrian Taybron, a 5-10, 170-pound senior, is again in the backfield.
The defensive line has experience back in the form of Johnny Williams, a 6-foot, 295-pound senior who was an All-Region 1D selection last year.
Daunte Keys and Isaiah Sturgill, who is 6-5, 265, join Williams as returning starters on the defensive line.
Trey Keys and Buchanan are back in the secondary with Taybron as the lone returning linebacker.
Despite a lot of holes to fill, Caudill is excited about the Raiders’ chances, especially with a couple of transfers and some young players coming up.
Brayden Dutton, a 5-10, 155-pound junior who transferred from Wise Central, could help Burton at wide receiver and in the defensive secondary.
Zaine Lovell, a 5-10, 160-pound senior transfer from Union, is getting looks at wide receiver and in the secondary.
Burton could also get help from Jaydin Bleeker, a 5-9, 155-pound senior receiver/defensive back who has not played football since junior varsity.
Caudill is also excited — for both the present and future — thanks to some players in his freshman class, which includes Drew Culbertson (6-1, 165), Colin Hart (5-10, 170), Carter Stidham (5-7, 180), Ian Tate (5-10, 140) and Braylon McConnell (5-9, 150).
“They are workers,” Caudill said of his younger players. “Those guys have changed their bodies in the weight room this summer.”
Burton hosts a five-team preseason jamboree on Friday at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium. Twin Springs, John Battle, Northwood and Hurley are scheduled to play.
The Raiders open the regular season a day earlier than most teams in Southwest Virginia, playing on Aug. 26 at home against Ridgeview.