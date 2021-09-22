KINGSPORT — Following a COVID-induced one-year hiatus, Racks by the Tracks returns Saturday to the Kingsport Farmers Market.
The 13th annual festival offers guests a day full of craft beer tasting, barbecue, races, and live music.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fleetwood Mac tribute act World Turning Band will headline the festival and perform the iconic rockers’ greatest hits, B-sides and early tracks, along with solo efforts from Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.
Two additional bands, the Benny Wilson Band and Asylum Suite, will kick off the concert series at 1 and 3:30 p.m., respectively, before the headliner takes the stage at 6 p.m.
ABOUT THE EVENT
Racks by the Tracks will feature more than 100 unique craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias, a number of barbecue vendors, and a day full of music.
Returning for its eighth year is the SPF 10K and 5K Race/Walk. Runners seeking a challenge and a test of stamina can sign up for the Boss Hog Challenge: both the 10K and 5K races. Those who do will receive a limited edition Boss Hog Challenge T-shirt.
The BBQ Competition will offer an opportunity to taste the best barbecue from restaurants and teams across the region and to vote for People’s Choice awards. No ticket is required to access this section of the festival. Non-barbecue food vendors will also be on hand.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Racks by the Tracks tickets can be bought online at www.racksbythetracks.com and at all Food City locations. Tickets are $40.
Racks by the Tracks prides itself on giving back each year and to date has contributed more than $100,000 to local nonprofits.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.