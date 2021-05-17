JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine hosted a Military Commissioning Ceremony for six members of the Class of 2021 earlier this month.
• Joshua Coleman, of Cleveland, Tenn., Navy.
• Kristen Hancock, of Fayetteville, Tenn., Air Force.
• Autumn LaRocque, of Surgoinsville, Army Reserves.
• Landin Sorenson, of West Jordan, Utah, Army.
• Kayla Watson, of Murfreesboro, Air Force.
• Grace Wholley, of Brentwood, Air Force.
In addition to the medical school graduates who were commissioned, the college also recognized six veterans in the Class of 2021. They include:
• Mark Aujla, of Woodridge, Ill., Army.
• Elizabeth Farabee, of Chicago, Air Force.
• Adam Gordon, of Johnson City, Army.
• Nicholas McIntire, of Johnson City, Army.
• Xian Shen, of New York, Army.
• Chris Welch, of Johnson City, Army.
Contributed to the Times News