The Quillen College of Medicine commissioning ceremony

 Contributed/ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine hosted a Military Commissioning Ceremony for six members of the Class of 2021 earlier this month.

• Joshua Coleman, of Cleveland, Tenn., Navy.

• Kristen Hancock, of Fayetteville, Tenn., Air Force.

• Autumn LaRocque, of Surgoinsville, Army Reserves.

• Landin Sorenson, of West Jordan, Utah, Army.

• Kayla Watson, of Murfreesboro, Air Force.

• Grace Wholley, of Brentwood, Air Force.

In addition to the medical school graduates who were commissioned, the college also recognized six veterans in the Class of 2021. They include:

• Mark Aujla, of Woodridge, Ill., Army.

• Elizabeth Farabee, of Chicago, Air Force.

• Adam Gordon, of Johnson City, Army.

• Nicholas McIntire, of Johnson City, Army.

• Xian Shen, of New York, Army.

• Chris Welch, of Johnson City, Army.

Contributed to the Times News