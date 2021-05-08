JOHNSON CITY — Seventy-three students graduated from East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine on Thursday.
Now, they’ll scatter near and far to complete their residency programs even as the nation and world still are still battling a COVID-19 pandemic that’s claimed hundreds of thousands in the U.S. alone.
Victoria Stabile, who is going to Vanderbilt University for her residency in anesthesiology, said she was excited to graduate and wants to join that battle.
“All of us kind of have a natural inclination to step up and help out someone when we see that they need help — that’s kind of a general motivation of all medical students,” said Stabile, “and I think the idea that a situation this big could happen and we could be useful and have a skillset to help out our neighbors and our loved ones and get them back to where they’re feeling better.
“I think that that is something that you can’t put a price on how valuable that is to feel like you’re able to contribute.”
Stabile, who helped organize a personal protective equipment drive for health care workers earlier in the pandemic, said her and classmates had to refocus their efforts when their clinical rotations were cut or limited due to the virus.
“I think that a lot of us actually kind of refocused our efforts on, ‘OK, if I can’t physically be in the hospital, what can I do in order to make sure I come out as the best doctor that I can?’,” Stabile said.
Army veteran and former combat medic Chris Welch said it feels weird to be graduating in the middle of the pandemic, but said he feels ready for the next step in his medical career, which will take him to Kingsport for his family medicine residency.
“I signed up and then had a job as a combat medic and, for me, being able to help and serve those around me was more important than my own safety,” said Welch. “It always has been. (Helping others) is absolutely the most gratifying thing in this world, and there’s really no other reason to be doing medicine, I think.
“Being able to get out there and be of service to people, it’s the highest honor I could have,” Welch continued.
Welch also offered high praise for the university, calling it one of the best schools in the country.
“I’m incredibly grateful that I was able to go to Quillen,” Welch said. “It’s probably the best school — in my opinion it’s one of the best schools in the nation, and I’m just psyched to be able to stay here.”