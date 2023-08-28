George Quarles is about to begin his second season as East Tennessee State’s football coach, and the schedule says it’s not about to get any easier.
The Bucs open the season Saturday at Jacksonville State, a program that has moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision after spending the last several years as a powerhouse at ETSU’s Football Championship Subdivision level.
“You’re talking about a team that has historically been a great program, whether it’s Division II, FCS and now moving into FBS,” Quarles said Monday at Greene Stadium during his first weekly news conference of the season. “It’s a big challenge, but also a huge opportunity and a great way to start out the year against a great opponent. We’ll kind of see where we are right away.”
The Bucs are coming off a 3-8 season while Jacksonville State already has a game under its belt, a 17-14 victory over UTEP last weekend.
“Camp seemed like it lasted forever this year,” Quarles said. “First day of practice for camp was Aug. 2 and the last day was the 28th. I think our guys are ready to go play somebody else. They’re tired of going against each other.”
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. (EDT) at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama, where the Gamecocks averaged more than 18,000 fans last year.
Jacksonville State is coached by former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez.
Jacksonville State beat ETSU 34-27 in the first round of the FCS playoffs in 2018.
The Bucs’ two-deep depth chart has four true freshman listed, including Mike Jenkins Jr., who will start at cornerback. Quarles said that is a sign of the times.
“In today’s world, I think you better go ahead and play them,” Quarles said. “The old days of ‘Hey, we need to redshirt as many as we can,’ I think those days are probably gone with the way the landscape is right now with the portal and those sorts of things.”
With 30 freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and sophomores on the two-deep, the Bucs will be fielding a young lineup at many spots.
“I know we’re going to make some mistakes,” Quarles said. “I’m sure we’re going to have some guys that are probably going to be a little wide-eyed, first college game going against a quality opponent like this. But I think we’ll go out and compete and battle and play hard. You never know in these kinds of games.”
After years of seeing Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors, two of the top three rushers in ETSU history, handle the majority of the carries, Bucs fans will have to get used to seeing a variety of backs carrying the ball. The depth chart lists Bryson Irby or Amir Dendy as the starters, but Trey Foster is also expected to get some carries and a couple of others might get a chance as well.
“If one of them gets hot, or one of those other ones, that’s who will go with,” Quarles said.
