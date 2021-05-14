JOHNSON CITY — Like so many families across the nation and the world, COVID-19 had a profound impact on Melissa Taylor and her daughters, Hannah and Holly, who lost their grandmother to the virus last year.
"This year's been really rough," said Taylor, a nurse consultant with the Northeast Regional Health Office. "It's been rough on everyone."
Friday, however, was a day to celebrate.
Taylor administered the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to her daughters, 15 and 13, after they recently became eligible to receive the shot after its approval for use in children ages 12 to 15 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week.
"I am very proud to (give them the shot), and I'm proud of my girls for making that decision," said Taylor. "They decided long before the vaccine was even available to them that they wanted to do this, and just to be able, as their mom, to give them that vaccine, it makes me very proud."
Several other adolescents received the first dose of the vaccine on Friday as well, including 12-year-old Fabiana Maqueira.
"I'm kind of nervous but excited," Maqueira said before she got the shot. "I wanted to get the shot because I know a lot of people have suffered from COVID and I just want this pandemic to be over."
Taylor's niece Brynlee Kozminsky, 16, got her first dose earlier this week and said she was eager to "get it over with and start to feel safe."
"I just think it's most important to get your vaccine and stay safe," said Kozminsky. "The vaccine's really working. I think we all have to do our part, too, so we can all get back to normal."
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office, echoed Kozminsky.
"Vaccine is the safest way to really get back into normal activities," he said. "We encourage everyone that wants to get back to normal activities to get vaccinated. Again, that's the safest way to return back to our normal activities."
The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available without an appointment at county health departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ballad Health is also offering the vaccine to walk-ins at its community vaccination centers in the Johnson City mall and in Kingsport from 2 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ybTtaP. To find a vaccine center near you, visit covidvaccinefinder.org.