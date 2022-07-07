Protesters gathered outside the Municipal and Safety Building Thursday night during the Johnson City Commission’s meeting to demand action against Chief of Police Karl Turner.
Turner is being sued in federal court, along with Johnson City and its police department, by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl. Dahl is alleging that her rights were violated when her contract was not renewed after she pressed for an investigation into a local business owner accused of raping multiple women.
Dahl has also filed whistleblower disclosures with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General and the Criminal Division of the Public Integrity Section, urging them to investigate the JCPD and her termination.
The suit accuses Turner of manufacturing false complaints about Dahl’s job performance as a pretext to fire her because she continued to push for a deeper investigation into the business owner. In the lawsuit, Dahl said Turner may have been protecting the man from prosecution because of a corrupt connection with the police department or to cover up the department’s incompetence in investigating him.
It also accuses the department of botching the man’s arrest on a federal warrant for an illegal ammunition charge.
Roughly 40 protesters lined the road outside of city hall and held signs with messages calling for the investigation of rapes, justice for victims and for the JCPD to do better for the community. Several drivers honked their horns in support as they passed while a few yelled insults or flashed a middle finger in disapproval.
The protest has been titled “Terminate Turner” on Facebook, and the group is demanding that the chief be suspended pending a third-party investigation of the department’s handling of sexual assault cases.
Johnson City announced it will be requesting a third-party investigation into the allegations, but that an internal investigation has not determined any of the allegations to be founded thus far, according to City Manager Cathy Ball.
Johnson City to request third-party to investigate allegations against police department
Along with Turner’s suspension, protesters are also demanding that any untested rape kits collected by the JCPD be tested at this time. They also want department funds to be diverted to community programs that aid sexual assault victims and to establish an accountability board and participatory budgeting to ensure community oversight of the police.
A petition demanding that Turner resign has also been promoted by the group.
The Washington County Democratic Party has also voted to hold the JCPD accountable following the allegations. The party is also calling for the suspension of involved JCPD personnel, the testing of untested rape kits and the allocation of additional funding to programs that support victims of sexual assault, according to a press release.
“The press reports stemming from the Dahl lawsuit against the city of Johnson City and the details related to JCPD’s alleged failure to process rape test kits or support victims of sexual assault are highly disturbing,” WCDP Chair Sylvain Bruni said in a press release. “Democrats support the calls for transparency and accountability and welcome the city’s decision to launch an independent investigation.”