By Becky Campbell
JOHNSON CITY — District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said Friday that his office will file a motion to transfer a 13-year-old to adult court on an attempted murder charge in a shooting last week.
Johnson City police arrested the teenager Thursday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property. He was being held in Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center without bond.
The media was barred from attending the hearing based on the child’s age and the charge. Juvenile records can be open to the public if the teen is 14 and charged with any of 11 specific crimes, but attempted murder is not one of those.
The shooting happened Aug. 22 around 12:25 a.m. at 102 W. Walnut St.
When officers arrived, they found a large crowd at the residence and a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Investigators said there was a party at the residence and at some point the victim asked the teen to leave.
The two got into an argument and the 13-year-old shot the victim, police said. The juvenile ran from the scene after the shooting.
State law allows a child under 14 years old to be transferred to adult court if he or she is charged with first-degree or attempted first-degree murder, second-degree or attempted second-degree murder.
“We’ve determined we’ll have a transfer hearing,” Baldwin said. “He has to fit all the criteria. We don’t normally do that when they’re that young unless (we feel) it’s warranted.”
Under Tennessee law, the court must make several probable cause findings to order the transfer, including:
• The child committed the delinquent act as alleged.
• The child is not committable to an institution for the developmentally disabled or mentally ill.
• The interests of the community require that the child be put under legal restraint or discipline.
The court shall consider, among other matters:
• The extent and nature of the child’s prior delinquency records.
• The nature of past treatment efforts and the nature of the child’s response thereto.
• Whether the offense was against person or property, with greater weight in favor of transfer given to offenses against the person.
• Whether the offense was committed in an aggressive and premeditated manner.
• The possible rehabilitation of the child by use of procedures, services and facilities currently available to the court in this state.
• Whether the child’s conduct would be a criminal gang offense, as defined in § 40-35-121, if committed by an adult.
Johnson City Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Green has the authority to allow the media to attend a transfer hearing, but she generally won’t allow photographs, and the teen’s name won’t be released unless the case gets transferred to adult court.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting can contact the JCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. For those who want to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at citizenobserver.com.