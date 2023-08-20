NORTON — Almost three years after the explosion that gave Project Intersection a visible public start, the development’s first tenant has two stories of steel forming a new skyline over Wise County and Norton.
Internet service provider EarthLink’s 28,000 square-foot customer support center is on schedule for a planned March 2024 occupancy, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller said on Friday during a tour of Intersection’s four commercial/light industrial building sites.
The top of the building sits more than 100 feet below what was the top of a surface mine highwall before the first of several rounds of explosives and months of excavation took down a major landmark at the intersection of U.S. Routes 23 and 58A in Norton.
EarthLink’s decision to take advantage of the blast site — not part of the original Intersection plan — has helped spur the project’s growth in 2023.
Since spring, steel building framework has not been the only visible change from U.S. Route 23. A guardrail and paved road now skirt the base of the EarthLink site, while the base of the project’s site three — requiring three to five years of soil stabilization or dynamic deep compaction if a prospect wants to move in sooner — is visible as a grassy slope below the old highway.
Site three can accommodate a building up to 45,000 square feet, Miller said.
A two-tier site one gives flexibility for potential data center tenants looking at Project Intersection, Miller said. Each tier can accommodate buildings up to 75,000 square feet, and Miller said the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority (LPRIFA) has been in contact with some prospects for the site.
EarthLink’s site, which includes a parking lot, will serve 285 workers. While the EarthLink site may be the most publicly visible, Miller said, site two just below EarthLink is larger and can accommodate a building up to 100,000 square feet.
A paved access road runs from Hawthorne Drive through Project Intersection’s 200-acre total footprint, and Miller said water/sewer and electrical connections are ready for all four sites. Broadband service is available throughout the project, and natural gas connections can be run to all four sites.
Three years before the blast, LPRIFA was formed under state legislation encouraging regional development coordination through revenue sharing. Miller said LPRIFA has helped bring together more than $22 million in federal and state funding for what was supposed to be a three-site project.
Supply chain and construction material costs related to the COVID-19 epidemic caused the EarthLink building cost to rise from approximately $5 million to $10.5 million. Miller said funding agencies already involved in Intersection and the availability of federal infrastructure funds from the pandemic period have helped offset the increase.
LPRIFA’s member localities — the city of Norton and Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties — all will share in tax and other revenues from Project Intersection. Miller said that arrangement will be a model for other cooperative projects in the region.
