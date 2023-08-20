NORTON — Almost three years after the explosion that gave Project Intersection a visible public start, the development’s first tenant has two stories of steel forming a new skyline over Wise County and Norton.

Internet service provider EarthLink’s 28,000 square-foot customer support center is on schedule for a planned March 2024 occupancy, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller said on Friday during a tour of Intersection’s four commercial/light industrial building sites.

