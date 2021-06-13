Submitted by Diana Burden
Symphony of the Mountains’ celebrated string ensemble, Mountain Strings, will present two outdoor performances in Southwest Virginia later this month as part of Pro-Art Association’s Picnic with the Arts Summer Series.
On Saturday, June 26, the ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Bowl Park Amphitheater in Jonesville, and again at 7 p.m. at the June Tolliver Playhouse in Big Stone Gap.
The program will include a variety of styles including Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” Strauss’ “Blue Danube Waltz,” as well as the music of Leroy Anderson, Georges Bizet and Fritz Kreisler. Treasured hymns such as “Amazing Grace” and “The Lord’s Prayer” will give time to reflect on the difficulties of the past year. The finale of the concert is a medley of Appalachian tunes arranged by local composer Benjamin Dawson, including an original work called the “Woodbooger Waltz.”
Admission is free to both performances. Those who plan to attend the afternoon show in Jonesville are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to spread out on the park lawn.
Additional Picnic with the Arts projects are being planned; anticipated projects include a community art installation, Indian dance classes, and Rangoli workshops in sand art. The series will culminate with the 10th annual Symphony of the Mountains By the Lake concert at UVA Wise at sunset on Saturday, July 24.
Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties and the City of Norton.
To learn more about upcoming performances or about the association, visit proartva.org. Or find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.
You can also call the office at (276) 376-4520 or email pro-art@uvawise.edu.
The Pro-Art Association is offering all events on its 2020-2021 season at no cost to members of the community. The Mountain Strings performance is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.