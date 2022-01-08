PHILADELPHIA — Dak Prescott threw a career-high five touchdown passes against Philadelphia Eagles backups, Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz each had two scoring catches and the Dallas Cowboys kept their hopes for a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs alive with a 51-26 victory Saturday night.
The Cowboys still had seeding to play for against an Eagles team that rested Jalen Hurts and other key starters ahead of an NFC wild-card game next week.
The NFC champion Cowboys (12-5) need losses Sunday by reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay against last-place Carolina and also for the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals to lose to earn the No. 2 seed. There also is a path to the No. 3 seed for Dallas.
The Cowboys can’t finish worse than the fourth seed. The Eagles (9-8) could still be the sixth seed.
Prescott finished 21-of-27 passing for 295 yards and broke the Cowboys’ record for touchdown passes in a season with 37.
Eagles center Jason Kelce played one snap to extend his streak to 122 games played.
, the longest active streak among centers.