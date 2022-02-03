West Ridge 82, Johnson County 58
MOUNTAIN CITY — West Ridge outscored Johnson County by 32 points in the second and third quarters combined en route to a convincing win Thursday night.
Cooper Johnson led the Wolves’ assault with six treys and 24 points. Wade Witcher added 14 points.
Johnson County got 10 points from Skyler Lawson.
GIRLS
West Ridge 55, Johnson County 28
MOUNTAIN CITY — Jaelyn West totaled 13 points to lead West Ridge to a victory over Johnson County.
Fallon Taylor added 10 points for West Ridge.
Brookanna Hutchins had 10 points for the Lady Longhorns.
Happy Valley 54, University High 16
ELIZABETHTON — A combination of a lock-tight defense and a balanced scoring attack led the Lady Warriors to the non-conference win against the Lady Bucs.
Marcida Moore paced the Happy Valley attack with 13 points. Kenzie Ramey scored 11, followed by Scarlett Zeoli with 10, Kadie Bailey with nine and Holly Moore with eight.
Delaney Trosin led University High with six.