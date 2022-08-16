Porter family.JPEG

The Porter family — from left, Brandon, Sadie, Josiah, Silas, Cassidy, Delaney and Dinah — are in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.

 Contributed

Josiah Porter is legally blind in his right eye, but he sees 20-20 when it comes to the big picture.

When the 12-year-old baseball standout walks to the plate Wednesday for his first at-bat in the Little League World Series, it will be another wonderful step in a remarkable journey.

