JOHNSON CITY — A road rage incident involving several gunshots Monday on Interstate 26 led Johnson City police to arrest a Jonesborough man on numerous charges.
Jacob Adams, 182 Whitaker Road, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Police said the arrest followed an incident that occurred in the area of I-26 east at mile marker 19. About 6 p.m, 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman advising that a passenger in a Chevrolet Trailblazer had fired a handgun in the direction of her vehicle.
Police found the Trailblazer and stopped it. Police said the investigation showed that Adams had fired his handgun into the air three or four times while his fiancé and infant child were also in the vehicle.
A search during Adams' arrest resulted in the discovery of marijuana and a glass pipe, according to police.
Adams was held in the Washington County Detention Center under $40,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.