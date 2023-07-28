JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Fischman Gallery will display its latest exhibit “Points of View: The Pleasure of Creating" starting this month.

The new art exhibit will feature paintings from Nancy Jane Earnest and Janice Snapp with an opening reception set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

Nancy Jane Earnest

Nancy Jane Earnest stands next to one of her oil paintings.

