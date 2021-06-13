JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill recently announced a large group of inductees for its 2021 Hall of Fame class, and there are some big names on the list.

Included in the mix were baseball coach Bernie Young, basketball and golf coach Mike Poe, Major League Baseball player Will Craig and girls basketball standout Tianna Tarter.

The ceremony will be held in the Science Hill auditorium on Sept. 11. Inductees will also be introduced before Science Hill’s football game against Powell on Sept. 10.

This year’s group is made up of 35 people from a wide range of sports and behind-the-scenes contributors.

“We only do it once every two years now,” Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said. “And for this one, we felt like we might have missed some people along the way. Our philosophy is we want to do everything we can to honor people while they are alive.”

Young guided the Hilltoppers to the 1998 TSSAA Class AAA baseball championship, the school’s first in 35 years. And it took 23 years for the Hilltoppers to get to the top again, winning this year.

“He was a tremendous teacher and coach for us,” Turner said. “And he’s always been so supportive of Science Hill. He was one of the first to call (coach) Ryan Edwards after they won this year.”

Poe led the Hilltoppers to state golf titles in 2001 and 2003 while also guiding the basketball team to a state runner-up finish in 2002.

Mike Poe Mike Poe, an accomplished golfer, coached Science Hill to the pinnacle in golf and basketball.

“He was an excellent coach and had both of those programs at the top, year in and year out,” Turner said. “He still is a great coach and is turning Volunteer around.”

Craig was with the Pittsburgh Pirates until a few days ago, when he was outrighted back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

“He was probably one of the best hitters Science Hill has ever had,” Turner said. “And he was an outstanding young man.”

In girls basketball, Tarter was one of the best ever for any school in the area.

“As far as I have seen in East Tennessee, she was one of the most outstanding players skill-wise,” Turner said.

“She did so much and could put the team on her back. She always did what she had to do for her team to win.”