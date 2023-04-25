Sheila Keen-Warren, a former Kingsport restaurant owner who was accused of dressing as a clown and shooting a Florida woman in 1990, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer in Palm Beach County accepted Keen-Warren’s guilty plea Tuesday in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence. She has been given credit for the 2,039 days she has been incarcerated, according to court documents.

