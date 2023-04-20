HILTONS — The Mountain Music Ambassadors from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music will bring their love of mountain music heritage to the hills of Virginia this week.
The Carter Fold will host the Mountain Music Ambassadors on Saturday, April 22, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Mountain Music Ambassadors have performed at the Carter Fold many times. This year, the group will return with harmonies, fiddle tunes and old-time musical heritage in tow.
The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) aims to preserve, teach, help develop and celebrate the rich mountain heritage found in Kentucky and throughout Appalachia, the center’s website says. The program is located at Morehead State University, in the heart of the Bluegrass State.
KCTM offers an opportunity to study with musicians who have performed with legends like Johnny Cash and at the Grand Ole Opry and to learn from professionals about performance, history, recording, the music industry and more.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P., Sara, and Maybelle), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P., on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P.’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.