Down 11 points at the half and the other team shooting nearly 80% from long range?
No panic at all from the David Crockett boys basketball team.
The Pioneers, behind a hot-shooting second half, rallied to upend University High 64-58 on Friday night inside Brooks Gym.
Crockett’s comeback was primarily fueled by Dawson Wagner’s 28 points and Clint Pierce’s 20. The pair combined to go 18-of-26 from the field.
“For us to be only down 11 at the half and they were shooting the way they were, that means we battled,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “It would’ve been easy for us to roll over and quit, but we battled back.
“I challenged my team to play the way we have been every single day.”
The Bucs shot a blistering 8-for-11 from long range in the first half, but made only a pair in the second half. Crockett forced 12 second-half turnovers.
“We started going man defense and got out of the zone,” Wagner said. “We got a lot of those steals out of that man and if we didn’t get it, it was an open 3.”
The Pioneers' furious man-to-man defense in the last two periods shut down UH high scorer Hank Stott. Stott netted 17 for the game, but had just five in the second half and none in the fourth.
The Pioneers were also hot in the second half, shooting 65.4%.
Also, Bucs point guard AJ Murphy went down near the end of the first half with an ankle injury and didn’t play for the rest of the game. He finished with 10.
John Carter also finished in double-figures for UH, scoring 10.
The Pioneers have a lot of momentum coming off of the Hardee’s Classic title last week and a road win at Morristown West earlier in the week.
And getting another non-conference win provides more opportunity to build for Cornell’s squad.
“Any win you have in the non-conference is big,” Connell said. “We don’t have any rollovers. They will prepare us for conference play.”
David Crockett 61, University High 11
The Lady Pioneers defense was swarming, holding University High to one point in the first half and forcing 27 first-half turnovers.
After a disappointing road loss to Morristown West earlier in the week, Crockett came out with a renewed enthusiasm.
“Winning the Hardee’s was huge for us, winning it for the first time in 30 years,” Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge said. “We had a little bit of a letdown on Tuesday at Morristown West, but we got refocused and back on track.”
Gabby Wood and Kadence Fannon each finished with 11 to lead Crockett while Nora Walters netted 10.
Catie Leonard had seven points — all in the fourth quarter — to lead UH in scoring.
Leonard hit the first field goal of the game for UH with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter.
Crockett shot 25-for-69 from the field and committed only eight turnovers.
“We made a point that we wanted to get out front early and our top seven did a good job defensively,” Gouge said. “Offensively, we were able to finish at the basket, but we did not shoot it very well at all tonight.”