EWING — Plagued by injuries to key players during the spring season, Thomas Walker sputtered to the finish line with a 2-5 record but won its last game at Hurley.
This season should be a different story for a crew that returns four offensive linemen and several other key lettermen.
“This is a good bunch and we’ve got decent numbers considering what I’ve been reading and seeing from other teams,” coach Nick Johnson said. “We’ve got 30 on the roster.
“For the most part, they’re working really hard, but we lost a lot of senior leadership in terms of kids that had played a lot.”
One of the most notable switches is senior Zack Kidwell going from behind center to out wide at receiver. Kidwell’s 6-foot-5 frame is almost certainly to pose a problem for opposing defenders.
“We return six kids on offense and five on defense,” Johnson said. “Tyler Lee, Brennan Hensley, Trey Miller and Riley McCurry are all coming back on the line.
“Kidwell is a returner, but we’ve moved him to wide receiver. He’s a big kid and he can make plays.
“He came to us at the end of the season and was asking about it. We finally pulled the trigger on it,” Johnson added.
Senior Noah Alsup is making a move as well, going from wing to running back.
Darrin Gulley is the new quarterback.
“Darrin can throw it 35 or 40 yards in the air and we’ve got a few people out there that can catch it,” Johnson said. “On top of that, he’s good at making short passes and reading the defense.
“He can run, too and that opens up the playbook.”
Xander Spears moves from the fullback position he played during the spring campaign to tight end.
Spears also plays the end position on defense, where he wreaks havoc.
The second level of the defense is less secure after being decimated by graduation. The Pioneers lost all of their linebackers, but they do return the entire secondary.
“In addition to bringing back Noah (Alsup) and Zack, we bring back Elijah Harber and Noah Cavin,” Johnson said. “We’ve got some new kids coming out like Dallas Doyle that didn’t play last season. He’s going to be another offensive lineman for us.”
Johnson believes that one of the strong suits for the Pioneers will be the defense.
“I’m really excited about the defense,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty intimidating front, but we have to find some linebackers.
“I think we’re going to be a little bit more athletic than we have been in the past.
“We can really move around and fly to the ball,” the coach added. “We want 11 men flying to the football.”