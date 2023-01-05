BRISTOL, Tenn. — Through the windows of Pins & Friends, one can see such Bristol institutions as The Cameo Theater and Burger Bar.
“I can see the heart of Bristol out my windows,” said Chip Zimmerman, owner of the new Pins & Friends Duckpin Bowling.
Located on the corner at 700 State St., Pins & Friends will stage its grand opening on Friday, Jan. 13. Featuring an eight-lane duckpin bowling alley, the business provides such entertainment as video games and pinball machines, as well as a full bar and restaurant.
“We could have had this in a suburban location, but it would not have had the vibe of downtown Bristol,” Zimmerman, 50, said. “I love the location.”
So does Angela Harman. She’s among the stockholders in Pins & Friends, as well as a longtime friend of Zimmerman and business partner Martin Robinette.
“This provides something different for downtown Bristol,” said Harman. “It’s for all ages. Everyone can come. Adults can come. Children can come. Families absolutely can come.”
Pins & Friends greets patrons with dazzling lights upon their first steps inside the doors. Buzzing pinball machines and blinking video games whirl left, right and center.
In that sense, Pins & Friends rates as an arcade. Imagine kids playing vintage pinball machines. Drop a quarter into the machine, pop the ball, light the lights, and let the merriment begin.
“That’s exactly what I was thinking,” Zimmerman said.
At that moment, a basketball team of high school kids walked into the venue. Their eyes zoomed this way and that, seeking to take in everything they saw.
“We’re introducing kids to a bygone era,” said Zimmerman, who, with his wife, Becky, has two small kids. “Who doesn’t like pinball machines?”
Step deeper into Pins & Friends, and a nearly 40-foot bar lines the wall to the left. A bank of six large televisions beams from behind the bar. It’s immense. A large number of tables, each encircled by four chairs, front the bar. Altogether, the bar and tables fill about half of the mid-to-back area of Pins & Friends.
Pins & Friends certainly rates as a full restaurant.
“The food, to me, is actually more important than the bar,” Zimmerman said. “Everybody eats. If you have cardboard pizza and microwave corn dogs, that’s a bad experience. I wanted a kitchen with a menu with good food.”
Signature selections include saucy spare ribs by the half and full rack, buttery fish and chips made with deep-fried, beer- battered Alaskan cod, and the 10-pin Platter. The latter consists of 10 chicken legs, deep-fried and served with an array of sauces.
One may also order traditional American fare including burgers, pulled pork or chicken sandwiches, BLTs, grilled cheeses, soups, salads, snacks and desserts.
“We don’t have a microwave. We cook to order,” Zimmerman said. “If you wait an hour to bowl, why can’t you have a nice meal while you wait? It’s really good food.”
Then, of course, befitting its name, Pins & Friends features a bowling alley — with some differences. For instance, unlike traditional bowling alleys, Pins & Friends doesn’t require you to rent shoes to bowl.
“I did not want to do that,” Zimmerman said, punctuated with a wrinkling of his nose at the question.
“It’s one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had, having to rent shoes to bowl in,” he said. “Here, you can wear whatever shoes you come in with — boots, sneakers, flip-flops. Hey, the ball drops the same either way.”
Consider duckpin bowling versus traditional bowling. Most noticeably, duckpin balls do not feature finger holes and weigh just three pounds.
“I’ve seen toddlers, 3 and 4 years old, bowl with these balls,” Zimmerman said.
For another difference, look to the lanes. All eight lanes at Pins & Friends measure 28 feet in length. Regular bowling lanes are 70.
“I wanted to be in downtown Bristol,” Zimmerman, a mechanical engineer by trade, said. “You simply can’t put 70-foot lanes in a downtown building that was available.”
Building availability, or the lack thereof, helped to fuel a delay in Zimmerman’s dream. Indeed, Zimmerman’s duckpin bowling business took years to hatch. it actually dates to 2012.
“I was on business outside Chicago,” he said. “I went to a bowling and bocce facility. I just enjoyed it. It was such a good time. I thought, ‘This will go over well in a college town.’ I thought about maybe doing this near ETSU in Johnson City.”
He even had a name.
“At the time, it was Zimmerman Lanes,” Zimmerman said. “We were looking to do full, 10-pin bowling. Next block over (from where Pins & Friends now resides), there was a three-story building up for auction. Somebody else bought it.”
Zimmerman and Robinette nearly leased space adjacent to Shanghai Restaurant on the Virginia side of State Street.
Instead, they bought a building across the street on the Tennessee side.
“We bought it on April 4, 2019,” Zimmerman said, “seven years after I first got the idea.”
So, why so long a wait? COVID-19 came less than a year later, which, given the time and resources spent to outfit the building as a multi-functional business, led to further delay.
Now, more than three years later, Pins & Friends is finally open and will stage its official grand opening next weekend.
“I feel like this business brings something unique to downtown Bristol,” Harman said. “We’re filling a void in downtown Bristol. There are breweries on every corner. This kind of mixes it up a little.”
Plans call for a rooftop bar. The business already has a 50-person-capacity party room and a 50-person-capacity mezzanine, each of which is available to rent for parties and such.
An amusement without the park, Pins & Friends is designed to appeal to kids and adults who remain kids at heart.
Meanwhile, it’s been a big year for Zimmerman. He and his wife celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Europe. He turned 50. And his longtime dream opened down on the corner of State and 7th.
“You know, they say that people may not remember what you say or what you did,” Zimmerman said. “I want people to remember how Pins & Friends made them feel.”