chip zimmerman bowling 2 at pins and friends

The ball veers to the right at the duckpin bowling lanes at Pins & Friends, a new bowling alley in downtown Bristol. Duckpin bowling features shorter lanes and smaller bowling balls that make it accessible for all ages.

 Tom Netherland/For Bristol Now

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Through the windows of Pins & Friends, one can see such Bristol institutions as The Cameo Theater and Burger Bar.

“I can see the heart of Bristol out my windows,” said Chip Zimmerman, owner of the new Pins & Friends Duckpin Bowling.

pinball machine at pins and friends

Pinball, anyone? Pins & Friends also offers arcade-style games, including retro-style pinball machines.
Pins and Friends restaurant and bar

Pins & Friends in Bristol, Tennessee, classifies as an entertainment venue with a restaurant and bar.

Chip Zimmerman with bowling pins at pins and friends

Zimmerman surveys the pins that fell and those that remain.
chip Zimmerman at pins and friends

Ready to bowl? A 10-year dream will be realized as Chip Zimmerman’s Pins & Friends will stage its official grand opening on Friday, Jan. 13.

