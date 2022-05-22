BIG STONE GAP — Tyler Hughes keeps busy as a state park education specialist, Big Stone Gap Town Council member and musician.
Oh, and as a Grand Old Opry performer.
Hughes joined bluegrass duo Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent on stage Tuesday for his Opry debut — the latest step in a 17-year musical journey.
“It was great to be able to stand in the same circle where the Carter Family and so many others have stood,” Hughes said of the oak-and-maple section of Ryman Auditorium stage grafted into the current Opryland stage. “Dailey and Vincent called me late on a Saturday night and asked if I could play at the Opry’s regular Tuesday show. I didn’t even look at my calendar and I said yes.
“I’ve been playing since I was 12,” said Hughes. “I’d always been interested in local and regional music, and my mother took me to all the local museums, where I leaned about the region’s culture.”
Hughes said his parents encouraged his musical interests.
“By the time I was 12, I’d gotten this cheesy ‘learn to play the banjo’ kit,” Hughes said with a laugh. “I loved to play Johnny Cash, and my parents were thrilled to see me take an interest in music.”
Hushes said he started taking music seriously when he got a chance to play with local musicians David and Benita Jervis.
“They became a second set of parents to me,” Hughes said of the Jervises. “We played every weekend while I was in high school from spring to fall, at weddings and parties.”
Hughes also credited Mountain Empire Community College’s annual Mountain Music School with sharpening his playing and performing skills and exposing him to bass, guitar, fiddle, mandolin and dulcimer.
“I even took ukulele lessons,” Hughes said.
Hughes’ musical career moved on to East Tennessee State University, where he studied in the Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music program and became classmates with Americana performer Amythyst Kiah, Hasee Ciaccio, and Radio Bristol director and performer Kris Truelsen.
“It felt like I grew the most at ETSU,” Hughes said.
A live performance with friends at an area farmers market led to the formation of the Empty Bottle String Band, Hughes said.
Hughes also got involved in the community with his election to the Big Stone Gap Town Council, and in 2019, Dailey and Vincent tapped Hughes for an appearance on their Circle TV cable show.
Hughes was about to release an album of old-time and bluegrass songs when COVID-19 brought so many live events and performances to a stop.
Hughes said the pandemic marked a shift in how many local musicians continued performing, and things are just starting to get back to normal. During that time, he signed on at the Southwest Virginia Museum State Park in Big Stone Gap as an education specialist.
“Everything’s been pre- and post-pandemic,” Hughes said of the past three years.
Hughes said his Tuesday performance marked a couple of highlights.
“We did a tribute to Grandpa Jones and played his ‘Mountain Dew.’ Then we played the Carter Family’s ‘Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow.’ I got chills being able to sing the song Mother Maybelle played on that same circle on stage so many years ago. It was so inspiring and energizing, and it felt good to be performing with friends again.”
As public events and performing return to some semblance of normality, Hughes said he looks forward to getting back on stages in the area.
“I’m also a square dance caller, so I’ll be doing that and playing at dances and events across the region, Hughes said. “I’m also looking forward to playing with my friends more.”
Hughes is also ready to get to work as a Mountain Music School staff member to help get the event back to full form.
“I was mentored by Sue Ella Boatwright Wells and Ron Short when I was a student at MMS, and it means so much to be able to give back to the school now,” said Hughes.