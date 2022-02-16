Mac McClung may be known for his scoring, but his reputation as a passer is likely growing.
The rookie guard from Gate City ranks third in the NBA G League in assists following the South Bay Lakers' 116-115 road win over the Salt City Stars on Tuesday night at Bruin Arena in Taylorsville, Utah.
McClung is averaging 8.1 assists through 14 games. He had seven against the Stars, one game after matching his season high of 12 in the Lakers' win over Santa Cruz on Saturday. He’s had fewer than seven assists in only three games.
That’s not to say he’s not getting his points.
McClung led the Lakers with 27 on Tuesday after an 8-of-19 shooting night that included a 3-for-6 showing from 3-point range. He went 5-for-5 from the line.
He also finished with six rebounds and two steals and had no turnovers.
In addition to the 8.1 assists, McClung is averaging 21.1 points and 7.1 boards.
The Lakers are back in action Wednesday night when they visit the Agua Caliente Clippers in Ontario, California. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern.