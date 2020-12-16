BLOUNTVILLE — Andrew Knittel went 5-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points to lead the Volunteer boys basketball team to a 48-43 road win at Sullivan Central on Tuesday night.
Garrison Barrett added eight points in the Volunteer victory. Their efforts helped offset a 26-point performance by Central’s Ethan Lane.
Science Hill 82, Unaka 25
JOHNSON CITY — Ken Cutlip surpassed George Pitts to become Science Hill’s all-time winningest basketball coach with 460 wins.
The Hilltoppers (11-2) left little doubt of the outcome, racing out to a 51-16 halftime lead. Keynan Cutlip had a game-high 19 points along with four steals. Caleb McBride scored 12 points, Joah Shay had 11 and Amare Redd scored 10 with 13 rebounds.
Joseph Slagle led Unaka with 12 points.
GIRLS
Tennessee High 45, Daniel Boone 36
GRAY — Riley Fritts led three Lady Vikings in double figures with 15 points in the Big 7 Conference win.
Madison Blair and Annie Hayes scored 11 points apiece for Tennessee High.
Savannah Jessee and Camryn Sarvis each scored eight to lead Daniel Boone.
Science Hill 53, Unaka 36
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady ’Toppers had big runs in the first and third quarters to get the best of the Lady Rangers. Nae Marion paced Science Hill with a dozen points, followed by Kathryne Patton with 10.
Unaka all-state player Lyndie Ramsey scored 19 points and Macy Ensor added 12.