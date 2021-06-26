JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Doughboys were outhit but not outplayed Saturday night, manufacturing a three-run rally late to upend the Kingsport Axmen 5-4 in Appalachian League play at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Doughboys (8-11-1) overcame a 4-2 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning when they scored three runs on the same throwing error by Kingsport second baseman Dante Leach. Leach cleanly fielded a hard hit Steven Ondina grounder and was attempting to turn an inning-ending double play.
Johnson City had loaded the bases against Nick Houghton with a walk to Cade Sumbler and back-to-back bunt singles from Brady Cotton and Damani Thomas.
Damien Torres relieved Houghton and produced the first out of the inning before Ondina’s groundball turned the game around when Leach’s delivery went wide of the bag at second and ended up in foul territory down the left-field line.
Houghton took the loss.
DOUGHBOYS GO UP 2-0
Johnson City scored twice in the fourth frame, again picking up a run on a Kingsport error. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Sumbler produced the other run.
The Axmen (8-12) committed three errors, good for four unearned runs for the Doughboys. Johnson City played a clean defensive game.
AXMEN COME BACK
Down 2-0, Kingsport recovered to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth behind a bases- loaded walk to JonJon Berring and a run-scoring single from Hunter Fitz-Gerald. A groundball double play also produced a Kingsport run.
The Axmen added a run in the sixth on an RBI double by Orlando Salinas that upped their advantage to 4-2.
OTHER CONTRIBUTORS
Garrett Simmons, Johnson CIty’s second reliever, was credited with the win after pitching 1 1/3 innings of one-hit, scoreless ball.
Kingsport doubled up the Doughboys in the hit department, finishing with 10 base knocks.
Fitz-Gerald finished with three hits. Axmen teammates Ben Rozenblum and Leach each bagged a single and a double.
UP NEXT
The teams are back in Johnson City on Sunday for a seven-inning game. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.