GRAY — It was typical Dobyns-Bennett basketball Tuesday night.
Daniel Boone was able to string together a couple of small runs, but it is difficult to keep the Indians from their mini-offensive explosions. The Tribe pulled away for a 74-58 win in a Big 5 Conference boys basketball game at Snyder Gym.
Missing one of its double-digit scorers — Carter Metz, who was out with an injury — the Indians had four regulars reach that mark. Jack Browder led with 19 points, Brady Stump added 18, Malachi Hale totaled 17 and Jonavan Gillespie chipped in with 12.
“The way we play, we try to move the ball,” said D-B coach Chris Poore, whose team stayed perfect in Big 5 play. “That’s our emphasis. We try to get guys involved. And it seems like our guys look for each other when somebody has the hot hand. Moving the ball gets guys involved. It’s a fun way. If you’re unselfish and move the ball, the ball will always reward you.”
In the girls’ game, Dobyns-Bennett won 50-38 win to stay in first place in the conference.
THE INDIANS ROLL TOGETHER
Browder said it comes down to chemistry.
“We know where we’re going to be,” Browder said. “It’s the spots coach puts us in, and we can knock down the shots anywhere he puts us. That kind of helps.”
D-B (21-5, 6-0) led by 17 points at the break, 44-27, but Boone (9-16, 2-5) came out strong in the third quarter and scored the first six points. From there to the finish, the Trailblazers played fairly even with the Tribe.
Creed Musick got a dunk midway through the final period to pull Boone within 13 at 61-48. Jonavan Gillespie answered with a pair of sweet drives to the hoop — with a steal in between — to move the Indians back out to 65-48.
Boone got a big effort from Musick, who racked up 26 points. Teammate Brayden Blankenship added 13 points.
LADY INDIANS WIN
Quick hands and quick feet by D-B (14-11, 4-1) proved the slow undoing for Boone (10-15, 3-4).
The Lady Indians used a strong second quarter to earn a lead, and then spent the second half holding off every comeback attempt in a 50-38 victory.
“I thought we did a good job early disrupting their offense,” Lady Indians coach Bill Francis said. “We hit some shots in some key spots, but (the Lady Trailblazers) don’t go away. They battle.
“It wasn’t the best night for all of our kids as a whole, but I thought we pieced it together pretty good. That’s a struggle a lot of times with kids, is to push through the tough times.”
Olivia Doran wrecked the Lady Trailblazers in the first half, scoring 11 of her 14 points and causing problems with her defense. She finished with 14 points, missing big parts of the second half with foul trouble.
Doran said her teammates came through.
“I was real proud of them,” she said. “Of course I wanted to be in the game, and I wanted to be on the court. But I also had to remember my team is capable of just as much. I put my trust in them, and I did everything I could on the bench to help them.”
Trailing 26-18 at the break, Boone stayed within single digits throughout the second half and had a couple of chances to make a serious threat. But each time, D-B answered.
Caroline Hill and Hannah Frye also made major contributions for D-B, each with 10 points.
Daniel Boone wasn’t able to get a player into double figures, but Josie Jenkins hit a trio of treys to finish with nine points.