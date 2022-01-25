BLUFF CITY — To get back into the Upper Lakes Conference girls basketball race, Sullivan East needed a win in the worst way Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome.
Thanks to three free throws by Abby McCarter with 1:14 remaining, the Lady Patriots got it, and they pulled away to edge Elizabethton 55-53.
McCarter was shooting a 3-pointer when she was fouled by Olivia Holly, who fouled out on the play. The free throws gave East a 51-46 lead that proved insurmountable in a nip-and-tuck game.
Jenna Hare finished with 23 points for the Lady Patriots (19-8, 4-1). McCarter scored 12 and Riley Nelson had 11.
Lina Lyon spearheaded Elizabethton’s attack with 23 and Reiley Whitson had 14. The Lady Cyclones (14-6, 4-1) — known for shooting the 3-pointer — went only 6-for-22.
BARTLEY ADDS TO MILESTONE
Before the game, Sullivan East senior Dylan Bartley was presented a ball commemorating his 2,000th career point that came Saturday against Abingdon.
Bartley then went out and scored a game-high 33 points in the Patriots’ 76-63 win over the Cyclones. He shot 8-for-17 from the field and 17-for-19 from the charity stripe.
The Patriots (13-6, 2-3) pulled away thanks to a solid third quarter when they forced the Cyclones (10-10, 3-2) into five turnovers and limited them to 10 points.
Seth Carter led Elizabethton with 18 points.