KINGSPORT — Petworks Animal Services remains closed due to COVID-19 exposure of at least six employees, Tom Parham, president of the shelter’s board, told the Times News.
The shelter’s closure began on Saturday, January 15, Parham said on Monday, at which point three of 13 full- and part-time employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
Parham left a message for the Times News on Tuesday evening to say three additional employees had since tested positive and the shelter would remain closed to the public at least two more days.
Parham noted the shelter is normally closed on Wednesdays anyway.
Parham said he also tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, but his symptoms so far have been mild and as of Monday afternoon he was feeling on the mend.
The first three employees who tested positive also were fully vaccinated, Parham said.
The goal of the shelter closure, announced on social media and on signs posted on the facility’s front doors, is twofold, Parham said: reduce the chance of spread of COVID-19 among employees (which would further hamper the shelter’s ability to operate); and, foremost, protect the public.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we get through this,” Parham said on Monday.
In the message he left Tuesday, Parham said again he wanted to assure the public the animals are still being cared for by some staff and the 50 or so volunteers who regularly help out to disinfect the shelter, feed the animals and spend time with the animals.
And the shelter is fully stocked with a wide selection of adoptable dogs and cats, Parham said, noting those in search of a pet can browse dogs and cats available from Petworks on the shelter’s website.