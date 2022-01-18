Four handmade stars hang over the bar at Brassa 51, a new Peruvian restaurant that recently opened in Johnson City.
The stars represent owner Daniel Tejada’s family: One for him, one for his wife and two for his daughters.
Family is a theme central to Tejada’s business, which opened on Dec. 1 at 2059 Hamilton Place and offers a bevy of authentic Peruvian dishes.
“The idea is we support ... our family,” Tejada said, “and we want to create inside of the restaurant a family atmosphere even with the people who work with me.”
The restaurant’s specialty is rotisserie chicken, a family recipe employees marinate for 48 to 72 hours and cook for an hour-and-a-half in a charcoal oven. They also serve ceviche, a famous Peruvian dish that consists of Mahi Mahi marinated in a lime base, and chaufa fried rice, which has roots in China.
The goal of Brassa 51, Tejada said, is for people to leave the restaurant feeling that they need to go to Peru.
“That’s the real goal,” he said. “Because every corner has a story.”
For example, a small herd of tiny, decorative Pucara bulls greet visitors at the entrance of the restaurant. These ornaments, Tejada said, symbolize protection for the community and fertility for the business.
Tejada’s heart, he said, is split evenly between Peru, Mexico and the United States. Tejada lived in Mexico for about 11 years before settling in Peru with his wife.
Tejada has spent years working in the restaurant industry and as an executive for a company in South America, where he ultimately oversaw 60 restaurants and 2,500 employees. His job, he said, often involved traveling 20 days out of a month.
“I was in airports, I was in meetings, I was everywhere but not in my house,” he said.
The family’s life was different in South America, Tejada said. They had a nanny for each child, a cook and a chauffeur, but Tejada felt burned out and missed spending time with his wife and children.
The time away took a toll on Tejada, and he ultimately opted to slow down and restart with his family in the United States, where his mom and dad had already been living for about 25 years. He was eager for a change.
“I was ready to start like cleaning tables at McDonald’s,” he said. “Because I was just ready to start again.”
Tejada was ultimately hired as a managing partner for a large restaurant chain in the United States, which is how he was first introduced to Johnson City.
His family moved to the area in December 2019, and until three years ago, Tejada said, he had never even heard of Johnson City.
“But when I arrived to Johnson City I felt a connection,” he said. “Even the community came to me and embraced me.”
With the help of friends, Tejada decided to open his own restaurant, and he saw Johnson City as the best place to build something new for two reasons: The community and the ongoing growth.
Tejada said he wants to craft a legacy in Johnson City. He developed the restaurant with the goal of replicating it and hopes to open new locations in Sevierville and Bristol. They’re also offering delivery and catering.
Tejada now has more freedom to spend time with his family on his terms and not when a company tells him he can.
“Every thing, every step, every decision I make is because I’m thinking first of the family,” Tejada said. “My family and the families of other people that work in the restaurant.”