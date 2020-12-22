JOHNSON CITY — A fixture for passing motorists for years, the bull at the Peerless Restaurant was temporarily removed from its spot on North Roan Street on Monday.
Gary Kalogeros, the chief managing partner of Peerless Properties & Development, said the company plans to restore the statue and reinstall it as the renovation of the restaurant nears completion.
According to a press release from the company, the bull has never been taken down in the history of the Peerless. It has, however, been updated and moved several times over the years.
The bull was once located on the restaurant's rooftop in the 1950s, and it was then moved to its current location on North Roan Street in the 1960s.
"It’s a true icon for Johnson City residents and the many celebrities who dined in the restaurant over the decades of its long history," the release said.
Over the years, many people have ridden the bull for photo ops. As the Peerless bull was being removed, the press release said, people slowed on North Roan Street and honked their horns as they passed. Several passersby pulled into the parking lot to see the statue removed.
The company hopes to resume construction on the restaurant after the first quarter of 2021, which hinges on the progress of the new vaccine and success in efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials with the restaurant announced in January plans to redevelop the eatery and adjacent retail space, resulting in a new bakery, a tavern and new retail businesses at the site on 2531 N. Roan St.
Kalogeros told the Johnson City Press in January that the redevelopment provides an opportunity to combine his family’s development and restaurant businesses that are now entering a fourth generation with his eldest son, Demetri Kalogeros, serving as part of their management.
Once complete, the company said, Peerless Properties & Development will have several new retail spaces available for lease in the Peerless Town Center plus additions to current buildings.
Also, the former Real to Reel Theatre space will be getting an update to its exterior. Peerless Properties & Development has been in talks with several entertainment venues and has reached out to several specialty grocery markets about the space, but no deal has been struck.
The company expects renovations to building exteriors will start in late spring of 2021.