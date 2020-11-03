KINGSPORT - Patsy Geneva Gilbert Dykes, 76, of Kingsport, TN passed away Sunday November 1st, 2020.
Patsy was born in the Blair’s Gap community of Kingsport, TN where she lived her entire life. Early in life she was a beautician and then for several years worked for the Sullivan County school system.
She was preceded in death by an infant son Stanley Dykes, an infant brother and sister, sister Edna Gilbert Light, parents Cecil and Della Gilbert.
She is survived by her husband Chesel Dykes, daughter Angie Peters and husband Jeff, daughter Crystal Johnson and husband Jeff, son Mark Dykes, grandchildren Dylan Peters, McKenzie Peters, Skylar Johnson and Axl Dykes.
Due to the current Covid situation and per Patsy’s wishes there will only be a graveside service at the Light Family Cemetery in the Beech Creek community on Wednesday November 4th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Reverend Danny Dolen will be officiating the graveside service.
Pall Bearers will be Mark Dykes, Jeff Peters, Dylan Peters, Jeff Johnson, Hansel Dykes and Perry Dykes.