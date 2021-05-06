JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Election Commission could soon be moving its offices to the George P. Jaynes Justice Center.
The County-Owned Property Committee approved a plan Thursday calling for the Election Commission to move its offices, which are currently on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse, to nearly 2,000 square feet of space in the justice center.
The space was formerly used by the 1st Judicial District attorney general’s office.
In addition, the committee approved the Election Commission’s request for the county to lease event space behind the Food City in Jonesborough for early voting in next year’s elections. The Heritage, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, would only be leased for nine weeks a year to accommodate early voting.
The plan is slated to be heard by the county’s Budget Committee on Wednesday. Election officials hope to have a resolution on the matter before the County Commission when it meets on May 24.
Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said his board has also looked at a plan to buy the former Ole Towne Ace Hardware building at 220 N. 2nd Ave. in Jonesborough for office space and early voting.
Washington County commissioners voted in March to ask for an extension of the county’s expired lease on the former hardware building while county Mayor Joe Grandy negotiated a possible option for the county to buy the property.
The 10,700-square-foot hardware building was used by the Election Commission as one of three early voting sites in 2020.
McAllister told the committee that after speaking with the county mayor and employees of the Election Commission office, election commissioners felt moving its offices to the justice center and leasing The Heritage for early voting is “the best solution for Washington County’s taxpayers.”
The Heritage, which is owned by Linda DeLong, has been the site of many social and political events in recent years. Gov. Bill Lee has spoken at the facility, and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Manny Sethi held a campaign rally at the venue alongside U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2020.
The chairman said election officials have estimated it could cost the county $107,000 to lease The Heritage for two election cycles over four years.
“I think that estimate might be a little high,” McAllister said, noting that the final lease figures might actually be lower.
Even so, Commissioner Danny Edens, who cast the lone vote Thursday against the Election Commission’s plan, said he preferred that the county purchase the former Ace Hardware building. He said buying the property would provide more advantages (in terms of parking and public access) to the county, while leasing The Heritage for early voting would not be a “permanent fix” of the Election Commission’s space needs.
Election Commissioner John Abe Teague said last month the board’s goal is “to shrink” the current cost of $15 per vote to hold elections in Washington County to the $5 that it now costs in Sullivan County.