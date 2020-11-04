JOHNSON CITY —Already faced with a nursing shortage prior to the pandemic, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has only served to exacerbate Ballad Health’s nursing shortage — stretching the system’s current nursing staff thin as virus-related hospitalizations continue to rise in the region.
“Nurses who’ve already been pushed are now being asked to work in increasingly challenging situations,” said Ballad’s Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Smithgall, “with (personal protective equipment) for the entire period of work they have in the hospital. In addition, we have more patients and less nurses.”
Smithgall said Ballad was already short on nurses to begin the year, and was working to attract and retain experienced nurses by offering flexible shifts, competitive pay and benefits before the pandemic struck. But with the pandemic and shortage worsening, Ballad has been forced to fill the gaps by hiring part-time and contract workers, and deferring some elective procedures to free up more staff to care for the rise in COVID-19 patients.
“The reason for (the deferral) is the combination of the surge in COVID patients and the fact that we need to have nurses and the providers we have at the bedside to care for those patients,” Smithgall said. “This is a problem that requires a focused effort to solve.”
Smithgall said the system has instituted a temporary 15% pay increase to nurses and other direct care providers. She said the pay increase and deferral were intended to “ensure patient safety and to reduce what we’ve seen in the last month which has been a deterioration in our nursing staff.”
As of Wednesday, there were about 110 direct care providers at Ballad currently out of work in isolation or quarantine due to the pandemic, just over half the total number of Ballad employees currently in isolation or quarantine.
“As cases continue to rise, we do have the concern sometimes, can we take care of everyone in our region because we use resources more and more heavily,” said Ballad’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton. “That’s not really a space issue or a bed issue, but it really is becoming more and more a staffing, specifically registered nurse issue, direct care-giver issue for us.”
Jamie Swift, the system’s chief infection prevention officer, said the region “continues to be in a bad place in the pandemic” and again urged people to do what they can to help slow the spread of the virus ahead of flu season.
“As Lisa said, we’re already facing a nursing shortage, and this pandemic truly just makes that worse,” Swift said. “We need everyone to do what you can to help, before you or a loved one needs the care that we’re not able to provide.”
Swift said Ballad “is not going to give up” and “will keep fighting,” adding that “we’re just asking this community to fight alongside us.”
“People are dying as we shared, and you can do something about it,” Swift said. “Every action that we take every single day has an impact on this pandemic in our region on our citizens, our neighbors, our friends and our family.”
Abingdon nurse shares couple’s story of loss
In an emotional moment during Wednesday’s press briefing, Allie Williams, a critical care nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia, shared the story of a couple who both contracted the virus and were hospitalized. Only one survived.
Danny and Frazier Frye spent most of their lives together, and were married for about a half-century before Frazier was admitted to the hospital with breathing issues and was diagnosed with COVID-19. After some time on oxygen, Frazier was taken off supplemental oxygen and immediately asked for a phone to call her husband. A few weeks after being discharged, Frazier’s husband Danny, a Vietnam veteran with a myriad of health issues, ended up in the hospital with COVID-19 as well.
While Danny was hospitalized, Frazier’s condition rapidly worsened at home, and she was readmitted the same day Danny was taken off oxygen. Frazier wouldn’t survive her second stint in the hospital.
“We tried absolutely everything we could, and she just wasn’t getting any better,” Williams said, her voice beginning to shake with emotion.
Williams and a fellow nurse, Morgan Adams, arranged for Danny to be there in Frazier’s final moments — a moment many families who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19 aren’t able to get. It was the first time he had seen her in a long time, and it was also the last.
Williams, overcome by emotion, called on people to wear masks to help prevent more families from going through what Danny and Frazier did.
“We’re out here on the front lines every single day, watching people die from (COVID-19),” Williams said, “watching it break out hearts. We are strung so thin, physically and emotionally, it is so hard everyday to come in and watch this — please wear your masks, please wash your hands. That’s all we ask.”