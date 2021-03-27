By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s not to underestimate the power of our parks, walking trails and greenspaces.
When most businesses were shuttered, schools went virtual and many people were hunkered down at home with work, spouses and kids, going outside for a walk or a bike ride became one of the most tempting things to do.
Outside you could remain safely away from others, without a mask no less, while getting much needed exercise either alone or with your family. It was ideal and many people flocked to Kingsport’s parks in 2020.
“The last 12 months have allowed so many people to become reacquainted with our city parks as people have looked to the outdoors to provide a safe escape from our altered daily routines,” said City Manager Chris McCartt. “Our parks have always been a source of community pride and as a result created lasting memories for so many of our citizens and visitors.”
Within the past year, Kingsport made some improvements to its parks and recreation offerings.
• Opened Miracle Field at Brickyard Park in June. A Miracle League Field is a baseball field built to accommodate special needs children and young adults, but such facilities also serve seniors and wounded warriors.
• Improved Preston Forest Park. The $135,000 project added a new looped walking path, accessible sidewalks throughout the park, an expanded parking lot, water fountain, benches and new landscaping.
• Borden Park. The final round of improvements took place with the installation of a new playground near the tennis courts. In recent years, the park had its walking trail paved and expanded, the basketball court resurfaced and the creation of an open plaza for gatherings and exercise classes.
Parks and Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier said the numerous facilities and programs offered through her department reflect Kingsport’s history, diversity, and inclusivity of residents and visitors alike.
“Our goal is to provide family-oriented recreation, active athletics, outdoor experiences and engagement in social and community activities, for all ages of both present and future generations,” Frazier said. “Providing these services is instrumental in maintaining the city’s quality of life and economic vitality.”
In keeping with the National Recreation and Park Association’s three pillars — conservation, health and wellness and social equity — the City of Kingsport continually strives to protect green space and environmental assets, while also providing opportunities for healthy and fun activities for all its residents, Frazier said.
Here’s a sampling of some of the upcoming activities offered by the Parks and Recreation Department later this year:
• Adult Basketball: Classes for folks ages 16 and up. Registration fee is $350 per team with a $10 non-city resident fee. Leagues offered include men’s open, church and industrial. Practices begin the first week of November and games start the first week of December. All practices and games are Monday through Friday.
• Adult Softball: Leagues offered include women’s open, men’s open, co-ed and church. All teams who qualify must pay a $350 registration fee plus a non-resident fee of $10 per player. Registration typically takes place in early July through early August with the two-month season beginning around the middle of August. Games are played at Brickyard and Domtar parks.
• Archery Classes: The classes are typically held in September through December of each year with instructors teaching kids the fundamentals of the bow and arrow. Skills offered include safety, the history of archery, proper preparation, shooting and arrow retrieval techniques and the upkeep of the equipment.
The classes are typically held at the Lynn View Community Center for kids ages 7 and up. The cost is $25 per session.
• Summer Playground Program: The department’s summer playground program is open to children ages 6 to 12. Activities include swimming, theme weeks, sports camps, special trips, on-site activities and games. Lunch and a snack are provided. The program typically runs from the Tuesday after Memorial Day to mid-July at four locations in Kingsport: V.O. Dobbins Community Center, John Adams Elementary, the Lynn View Community Center and Lincoln Elementary.
• Youth Baseball/Softball/Tee-ball: Registration fee is $20 plus a $17 jersey fee per player. You must be a Kingsport city resident, attend a Kingsport city school or own property within the city. Season runs from mid-August until mid-October. All practices and games are Monday through Thursday.
• Youth Soccer: Registration fee: $65. Registration begins in July and ends the second week of August. The season runs until mid-September. Games are typically one night each week and then another on Saturdays.
“Kingsport’s commitment to reinvest in city parks will preserve our strong neighborhoods, provide opportunities for economic development and continue to build on foundations established over 100 years ago,” McCartt said.