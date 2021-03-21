KINGSPORT — A local burger chain is once again making some noise in a national contest to determine America’s top dog.
Pal’s Sudden Service has been selected as a finalist for Best Regional Fast Food Chain in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
The maker of the signature Big Pal, Frenchie Fries and Cheddar Rounds has been a finalist in the nationwide contest before, winning second place in 2019 and fourth in 2020.
This year, the company hopes customers will help vote it No. 1. To vote online, visit https://fal.cn/3e4n4.
Founder Pal Barger opened the first Pal’s in 1956 in downtown Kingsport. The chain grew to 30 locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The company’s signature teal buildings adorned with huge fiberglass hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and shakes are immediately recognized by locals. Its drive-through only format and the extensive training given to employees lend the “Sudden Service” to its name.
After leading the company and other restaurants to prosperity for decades, Barger passed away last year.
Stacked up against Krystal, Cook Out and Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from the South; Whataburger from Texas; and the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger, Pal’s faces stiff competition.
As of Wednesday, however, with 25 days left in the contest, Pal’s was atop the leaderboard, ahead of Schoop’s Hamburgers, a Midwest favorite, and Biscuitville, a family-owned company with locations in North Carolina and Virginia.
Voting for the Readers’ Choice 2021 contest continues until April 12 at noon.
The top 10 will be announced April 23.