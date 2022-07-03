JOHNSON CITY — Independence Day is only a day away, but the Tri-Cities Otters soccer team gave fans reason to celebrate on Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
A beautiful cross to David Panter inside the box in the 47th minute resulted in the game’s only goal and the Otters ended a five-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC II.
The victory was the Otters’ first at home and the tally was the team’s first since June 11.
“They were bigger than we were, but our organization and skill countered that,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “I think we were the better team in the second half. With some of the changes that we made with the ball being on the floor more and playing into the channels.
“We were the aggressor coming out of the half. Everything that we did in the first half — tempo, organization and positive energy — was at a high level. We turned it up in the second half.”
It’s was a mild upset. South Georgia (7-3-2) was third in the South Central Division of USL League Two’s Southern Conference. The Otters (4-6-0) were third to last in the 10-team league.
And it’s a big three points for Strickland’s crew.
“It was the first goal we’ve scored in five matches,” the coach said. “The win brings the joy back to the players.
“We’ve had some unlucky moments during the season and every team that we play from here on out is tough, but if we can snatch three more points, it’s all the better.”
Neither goalie had to do much work in the first half. Otters goalkeeper Jasper Rump had to make only one save in the first half, but he had his work cut out for him in the second.
He made three saves in the latter period, but one crucial kick by Jan Gruhn in extra time stopped South Georgia from tying the game.
“Credit goes to Jan for dropping that ball into David and also credit goes to him for kicking that ball out,” Strickland said. “That was as good as scoring a goal. That guy deserves it and he’s our captain. He’s worked his socks off to get us here.”
South Georgia had plenty of opportunities — including 11 corner kicks — but could not convert any. That was in part the result of the militaristic organization of the Otters’ defense that plugged up the passing lanes and repeatedly blocked shots.
“In the first half, I thought (South Georgia) had some good play, but we were very organized,” Strickland said. “Much of that went away in the second half. We had one save in the first half and he pushed that aside.”
The Otters will be back at home on Wednesday against the Southern Soccer Academy Kings. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.