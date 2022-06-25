KINGSPORT — Dylan O’Sullivan scored a dramatic first-round technical knockout against Clarence Jordan to capture the Showcase MMA 185-pound championship Saturday night at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
O’Sullivan (5-0), a fighter out of Johnson City now training in Florida, was taken to the ground by Jordan (11-8-1), a talented grappler out of Iowa, midway through the first round. O’Sullivan managed to escape and get back to a fighting stance in the main event of the Showcase 26 card.
“I practice the ground a lot. I don’t show it because a lot of people don’t come to these fights to see someone lay on top of each other,” O’Sullivan said. “They come to see someone get hit. My idea is to practice the ground so when they get me there, I can get back to where I want.
“I get back to my feet, doing the striking and excite the fans.”
O’Sullivan connected on a hard straight left and followed with other punches which stunned Jordan. He then got on top of Jordan and landed a flurry of hard punches before the fight was stopped at 4:07 of the first round.
“He didn’t like it,” O’Sullivan said about his big left. “Once I saw the blood, I knew the end wasn’t very far off. I tried to find the finish. It means so much to be champion. This is my home and the people here support me so much. They give the strength and it’s amazing to be the champion here in Tennessee.”
CO-MAIN EVENT
Georgia fighter Shamel Findley scored a unanimous decision over Johnson City’s Randall Austin Jr. in the Showcase 125-pound championship match. Findley used his quick hands to connect on several hard punches to bloody Austin’s face.
To Austin’s credit, he hung in there to the end, despite taking a lot of punishment.
In a women’s bout, Virginia fighter Whittany Pyles used her better boxing skills to score a unanimous decision over Christina Adcock from Knoxville. After a pretty even first round in which Adcock was able to take the action to the mat, Pyles was able to create space and get some clean shots in.
PRELIMINARY FIGHTS
Dalton Goins, a Kingsport fighter who trains with Team Oxendine in Johnson City, improved to 3-0 with a unanimous decision over Georgia fighter Kiara West. Goins controlled the 135-pound match with multiple takedowns and putting West in a defensive position.
Although Goins said he preferred more striking, his grappling proved to be the difference.
“I keep telling people we have the best gym at Team Oxendine,” Goins said. “I wanted to stand up a lot more, but when I got him up against the cage, he didn’t seem that heavy. I saw that was how the fight was going, so I tried to take advantage.”
Tony “The Tyrant” Rogers from Marshall, North Carolina won by rear naked choke in the first round against Garrett Sharp of Knoxville in their 145-pound fight.
Knoxville’s Parker “The Viking” Wadman got the win in his first pro fight. He won by first-round submission over North Carolina fighter Tony Rodgers. Knoxville’s Dre Miley won by third-round submission over Marcus Levester.
Jesse Romans, also from Knoxville, won by second-round stoppage in his professional debut with a choke of Winchester, Virginia’s Anthony Wilson.
AMATEUR FIGHTS
Zach Mannon from Big Stone Gap pulled out a split decision over Dale “Big Time” Dodds from Johnson City in a heavyweight kickboxing bout.
Jacob Smith from Hampton needed just 22 seconds to beat Matthew Santangelo from New York City by rear naked choke. Ricky Clabough opened the night’s action by winning a submission grappling contest over Jacob Shelton in 1:22 with an armbar.